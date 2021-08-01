xSigma (SIG) Price Hits $0.22

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $27,753.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xSigma has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xSigma alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 11,905,706 coins and its circulating supply is 7,841,758 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xSigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.