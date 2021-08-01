xSuter Reaches Market Cap of $4.37 Million (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, xSuter has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One xSuter coin can now be purchased for about $218.55 or 0.00524545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSuter has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $187,575.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00102014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00131422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.03 or 1.00161239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.12 or 0.00818731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

