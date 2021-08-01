XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $317.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00101660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00134510 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.11 or 0.99941029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007507 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

