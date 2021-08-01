Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Head to Head Contrast

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yalla Group and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 13.86 $3.21 million ($0.02) -653.00 Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.15 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -11.93

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -33.88% -34.89% -26.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dada Nexus 0 1 7 0 2.88

Yalla Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.71%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 86.04%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

