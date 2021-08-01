Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

