YF Link (YFL) Price Tops $81.49 on Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.49 or 0.00196503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $324,587.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00788737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039868 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

