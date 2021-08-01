Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.33. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

