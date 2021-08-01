Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock valued at $94,829,580. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,287,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,205. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

