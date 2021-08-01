Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.59 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

