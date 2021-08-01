Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $908,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

