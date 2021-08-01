Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,494. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.95.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.