Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce $78.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Talend reported sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $327.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 490.47%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million.

NASDAQ TLND remained flat at $$65.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44. Talend has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

