Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $28.99 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,842. The company has a market cap of $512.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

