Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

VTNR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 548,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.84. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

