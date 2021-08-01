Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

ALV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.88. 503,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

