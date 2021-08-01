Zacks: Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,944 shares of company stock worth $9,513,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 272,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,747. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

