Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Gogo reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 115,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

