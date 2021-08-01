Zacks: Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.52. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

