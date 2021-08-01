Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

