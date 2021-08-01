Zacks: Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $5.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 306.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $18.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $20.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $17.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

