Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 128,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

