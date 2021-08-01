Zacks: Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 113.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

