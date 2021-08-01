Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce sales of $128.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.97 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $516.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.12 million to $520.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $539.78 million, with estimates ranging from $537.74 million to $541.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.02. 615,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

