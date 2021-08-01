Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce $8.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.54 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,593. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

