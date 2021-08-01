Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.12 million to $61.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

