Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at $821,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 211,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

