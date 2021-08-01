Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.
On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 211,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
