Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $18,444,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNR stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -21.90. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

