Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

