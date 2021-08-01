Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $8.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the lowest is $8.05 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $34.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

