Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.47 million and the highest is $13.07 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $159,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 95.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 75.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

