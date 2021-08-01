Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $84.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $330.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $351.05 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $351.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.55. 194,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

