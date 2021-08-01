Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.38. 120,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,789. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

