Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $172.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.