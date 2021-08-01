Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

