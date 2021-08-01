Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report sales of $16.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $66.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $302.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

