Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 335,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

