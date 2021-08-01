Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Hold

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SOTK opened at $3.25 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

