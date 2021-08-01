Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Hold

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

