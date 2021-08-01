Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 465,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

