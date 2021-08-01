Zacks Investment Research Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

