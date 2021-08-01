Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LIND opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 94,020 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

