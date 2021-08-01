Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

RVNC opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after buying an additional 107,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

