Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.