Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Hold

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 54.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 64.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

