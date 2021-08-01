Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FIX reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

