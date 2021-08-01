Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $718.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.