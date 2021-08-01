Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

