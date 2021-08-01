Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $45,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

