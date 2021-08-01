Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $378.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.90. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -1.47.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

