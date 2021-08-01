Zoracles 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $267,838.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Zoracles has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $267,838.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 138.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $208.85 or 0.00503292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

